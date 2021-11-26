Looking for the perfect way to spend a day out in Dublin this Christmas? Winterfest at the Guinness Storehouse ticks all the boxes...

Did somebody say mulled Guinness?

If you’re already counting down the days to the festive season, a visit to the extremely enchanting Guinness Storehouse might just become a new Christmas tradition for you and yours.

From 27 November 2021 to 2 January 2022, the Home of Guinness will be lighting up for a five-week Winterfest that will make you feel like you’re on the set of your favourite Christmas movie.

Inspired by iconic Guinness ads from years gone by, the award-winning designer Annie Atkins has created an immersive festive experience complete with a show-stopping 15-metre Christmas tree installation!

The visionary behind the distinct visual design of Wes Anderson's The Grand Budapest Hotel, The French Dispatch and Steven Spielberg's Bridge of Spies, Aktins has curated a feast for the eyes that we’re ready to dive into.

This winter wonderland comes alive across all seven floors of the Guinness Storehouse - even the famous Guinness gates will be dressed up for the festive season, providing a picturesque backdrop for any holiday snaps!

The pièce de résistance has got to be the 15-metre tree installation. Creating a visual installation about iconic Guinness Gates on Crane Street to the Storehouse and serving festive food and winter warmers, as well as hosting a lineup of sensational musical performances, the Guinness Storehouse is the place to be this Christmas.

On launch day - Saturday 27 November - visitors will get to live out the scene of the much-loved Guinness Christmas ad as the Dublin music ensemble Glasshouse perform the iconic soundtrack. You might even whisper to yourself ‘don’t forget to turn the lights off!’ Chills.

Running from 27 November - 2 January, the Guinness Storehouse Winterfest is open daily from 10am. Visitors are recommended to book ahead as capacity remains limited. To book your visit, click HERE.