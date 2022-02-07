McDonald's are running 10 Days of Deals in their app from today, here's what you need to know

Calling all McDonald's fans! We've got some good news for you.

If a delicious McDonald's is your go-to takeaway, you'll know just how exciting it is when they run some incredible deals on their delicious menu.

So you'll be delighted to hear that McDonald's are currently running 10 Days of Deals on their app, offering loads of amazing savings on their delicious menu.

Running from Monday 7 February, 10 Days of Deals gives customers daily exclusive offers on some of our favourite orders from McDonald's.

And to avail of these incredible savings on your favourite McDonald's grub, all you have to do is download the McDonald's app.

Some of the offers coming up include:

€3 for 3 Chicken Selects

€2 Big Mac

Extra Value Meal and Cheeseburger for €7.50

Plus LOADS more!

To get some of these incredible deals, all you need to do is download and register for the McDonald's app. Once you download the free app, new offers will appear every day until Wednesday 16 February. So be sure to check it daily for new, delicious deals!

To avail of any offer, simply redeem it on the app, but make sure you wait until you're at the till - after 10 minutes, the redeemed offer expires so be sure to wait until you're ready to pay for your delicious takeaway.

The 10 Days of Deals offers can be used inside any McDonald's restaurant or drive-thru in the Republic of Ireland.

Sounds pretty ideal, right? You can download the McDonald's app HERE.