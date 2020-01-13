Seven free things to do in Dublin this month

There's no shortage of free things to do in Dublin, even around this time of year.

And if you're saving for a mortgage, It can be tough. But you don't have to give up on discovering new things and having the craic.

So, we decided to inspire you to get out and about even when you're trying your best to save the pennies.

Free first-time buyers brunch

Yep, free brunch.

As part of our AIB Livin Dublin series, we're hosting a series of super handy and insightful brunch clubs. You'll get the chance to chat to other first-time buyers, listen to a panel of experts, talk to mortgage advisors and of course, enjoy a delicious brunch on us.

All of this takes place in The Little Guys Ashbourne on Sunday, January 18.

Celebrate Chinese New Year

Falling on Saturday, January 25, there are a fair few free things happening in Dublin to mark the occasion. And one of those things involves free dumplings!

On Friday, January 31, head into Asia Market on Friday for Dumpling Day, when you'll be able to pop and try some delicious dumplings for free.

If you want to experience some culture, you can head to EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum to learn about the City of Chengdu and its rich cultural heritage.

It takes place on Saturday, January 18 and Sunday, January 19 and you can expect classical Chinese dances, puppet shows and acrobatic performances.

Trinity College Zero Waste Festival

The Sustainability Network at Trinity College Dublin is set to host the university's first-ever Zero Waste Festival.

You're invited to pop along and learn how to vastly reduce waste output and make simple replacements with products that have little or no waste.

There'll be some fun workshops as well as talks and seminars.

You'll also be able to browse around a zero-waste-themed market with a number of unreal vendors and stands.

Free Seamus Heaney tour

If you're in the market for a bit of culture and learning about one of the greatest Irish poets to ever live, or if you're just looking for something different (and free), then this is a great shout.

The professional guides will give you an insight into Seamus Heaney’s life and even show early drafts of his work.

The exhibition takes place until Saturday, March 21 at the Bank of Ireland Cultural and Heritage Centre on Westmoreland Street.

AIB Livin Dublin Summit at CHQ

Getting onto the property ladder is no easy task. And it can be difficult to know where to even start.

If you want some invaluable insights from a panel of experts and the opportunity to chat with AIB mortgage advisors, then I would definitely head along to this event on Thursday, January 30.

There will be free food and drink on the night and even spot prizes. Make sure to keep an eye out on our AIB Livin Dublin hub for updates and announcements.

The Killers tribute show

Free gig? I'm in.

Coming to Bloody Mary's on Saturday, January 25, you'll be able to enjoy just that as Battle Born bring their Killers tribute act all the way from Las Vegas to Dublin.

Expect Mr Brightside amongst loads of other hits from the band.

You check out the event here.

Explore the Natural History Museum

As far as free things to do in Dublin goes, this museum is by far one of the best.

Open all year round, The Natural History Museum's 2020 calendar already has an exciting roster of exhibitions such as Jurassic Skies, Irish Fauna and Mammals of the World.

Spread over three floors, you could easily spend hours examining all of the different species that are housed here.

There you have it: a taste of free things to do in Dublin when you're trying your hardest to save.

