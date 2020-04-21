Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Test yourself to see if you can complete this full body workout at home

By Brian Dillon

April 21, 2020 at 12:55pm

Sponsored

Share:

This workout at home is the ultimate challenge to set yourself this week.

Whether you're looking to test yourself or you just want to get the heart racing and burn some energy, then this workout at home is a pretty good way to go about that.

Fitness coach Jack Tuite is back to show us another unreal full body workout we can do while we're at home.

We've teamed up with VITHIT to bring you loads of great home workouts just like this one, all of which you can check out on our Home Workouts hub.

VITHIT is a low sugar, low calorie health drink filled with 100% RDA of your daily vitamins and health boosting teas.

You're going to do each exercise for 40 seconds with 20-second breaks in between. Do four to five sets with a minute rest in between each.

To start off this workout at home, you're going to do single-leg RDL (left leg).

Extend your left leg back and bring it forward as shown below.

Jack Tuite's full body workout outside at home

Jack Tuite showing us how to workout at home without any equipment

Next, you're going to repeat that on the other side.

After that, try some Squat Power Lunge Combos.

Squat before jumping into a lunge on one side, then on the other.

Jack Tuite showing us how to squat during a workout at home

lunges

Then, it's Heel Taps.

Lie on your mat and rotate your core to touch your heels.

After that, it's Isometric Push-Ups.

This is basically a combination of plank and push-up. Lower your body towards the mat and hold momentarily before pushing yourself back up.

plank push up home workout routine

To finish off the first set in this workout at home, it's Elevated Leg Crunches.

As shown below.

elevated leg crunches at home

elevated leg crunches at home

This is just one of the great home workouts we have teamed up with VITHIT to bring you. You can find loads more just like this one over on our Home Workouts hub.

READ NEXT: Challenge your partner to this couple's workout at home

Sponsored By
Visit our website
Follow us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Follow us on Instagram
Share:

Latest articles

We're giving away a quality coffee machine so you can make barista style coffee at home

Bachelors Walk returned last night and people were pining for early 2000s Dublin

Me At 20 - Dublin restaurant shares nostalgic snap for viral challenge

Calling all students, this upskilling platform is a great way to pass the time at home

You may also love

We're giving away a quality coffee machine so you can make barista style coffee at home

Calling all students, this upskilling platform is a great way to pass the time at home

Here's a core sequence you should try at home

Challenge your partner to this couple's workout at home

Latest podcast

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the best of your city straight to your inbox.

I'd like to receive news and exclusive offers from Lovin Dublin including competitions, products, commercial partners and activities. By submitting this form you agree to our T&Cs and our privacy policy