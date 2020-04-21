Test yourself to see if you can complete this full body workout at home

This workout at home is the ultimate challenge to set yourself this week.

Whether you're looking to test yourself or you just want to get the heart racing and burn some energy, then this workout at home is a pretty good way to go about that.

Fitness coach Jack Tuite is back to show us another unreal full body workout we can do while we're at home.

We've teamed up with VITHIT to bring you loads of great home workouts just like this one, all of which you can check out on our Home Workouts hub.

You're going to do each exercise for 40 seconds with 20-second breaks in between. Do four to five sets with a minute rest in between each.

To start off this workout at home, you're going to do single-leg RDL (left leg).

Extend your left leg back and bring it forward as shown below.

Next, you're going to repeat that on the other side.

After that, try some Squat Power Lunge Combos.

Squat before jumping into a lunge on one side, then on the other.

Then, it's Heel Taps.

Lie on your mat and rotate your core to touch your heels.

After that, it's Isometric Push-Ups.

This is basically a combination of plank and push-up. Lower your body towards the mat and hold momentarily before pushing yourself back up.

To finish off the first set in this workout at home, it's Elevated Leg Crunches.

As shown below.

