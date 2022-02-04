The KFC Vegan Burger is BACK and it's a must-try if you're looking for some plant-based options

Mmmmmmmm...

If you've gone into 2022 with the intention of going vegan, veggie or simply eating less meat, you've probably been on the lookout for some tasty plant-based options to try.

And if you're looking for a delicious meat-free dish to look forward to on your next takeaway night, we've got some good news for you...

The KFC Vegan Burger is BACK and it's a must-try for anyone looking for a delicious, meat-free burger.

Complete with all your favourite burger toppings, the KFC Vegan Burger is made with fresh, plant-based ingredients and, of course, KFC's secret blend of 11 herbs and spices.

It really is the perfect way to enjoy KFC's tasty recipes while still keeping your meat consumption to a minimum this year.

Like everything on KFC's menu, the Vegan Burger is prepared fresh daily, hand-breaded and packed full of flavour, and it's a very handy way to satisfy your KFC cravings while still sticking to your meat-free resolution.

The Vegan Burger is available at KFC now and it will be on the menu all through February as well.

Find out more about the KFC Vegan Burger HERE and find your nearest KFC restaurant HERE.

Want to eat less meat this year? The KFC Vegan Burger is back on the menu! Unlike some other plant-based options, our delicious burger is full of flavour, thanks to the Colonel’s Original Recipe of 11 herbs and spices.