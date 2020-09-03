The top three ways to enjoy whiskey at home this September

Throughout this year, we've all had to up our game when it comes to staging at-home occasions. Whether it's enjoying some Friday evening drinks or making Sunday dinner that bit more special, we've all tried to improvise and innovate.

With that in mind, O'Brien's have teamed up with The Midleton Distillery to showcase some ways we can try Irish Whiskies at home. With the boom in online whiskey tastings & Irish people trying new drinks for the first time, O’Brien’s September Whiskey Sale has you covered with some great ideas and offers to up your whiskey game at home this Autumn.

Interested? Of course you are. Let's begin with the top three ways you can enjoy whiskey at home with the O'Brien's Whiskey Sale this September...

Virtual Whiskey Tasting with Method & Madness

Method & Madness Whiskey was released back in 2017 as an experimental Irish whiskey. It pairs the masters of The Midleton Distillery with the younger apprentices to the whiskey game, creating a range of exclusive whiskeys which both disrupt the category and engage new people in Irish Whiskey.

But what does it taste like and how is it all made? The answers to these questions can be found with a tasting kit created by O'Brien's and Method & Madness. You now have the chance to try it for yourself with a tasting kit of the three whiskeys (pictured above) delivered to your door along with an invite to a private Zoom tasting. Here, you'll meet micro-distillery master Larissa Marrichi and Method & Madness Whiskey Ambassador Ger Garland and the best part is it's free to the first 100 people who buy a full bottle from the Method & Madness range online or in specific stores - so you best be quick! More information can be found on the Method & Madness website here.

Redbreast 12-Year-Old: The After-Dinner Treat

A digestif after a filling dinner is one of life's great pleasures. A touch of sweetness combined with high-alcohol content makes for the perfect after-dinner sip.

That's where a drop of Redbreast 12-Year-Old Single Pot Still Whiskey comes in very handy. Aged for 12 Years on Oloroso Sherry & American Bourbon Barrels, the product is one of the world's most decorated Irish whiskeys and is extremely smooth, rich and mellow with a palate of sweet fruits and warm spices. You can try Redbreast 12 for yourself for just €60 at the O'Brien's Whiskey Sale this September.

The Celebration Moment: Midleton Very Rare

Even though many external celebrations have been put on hold this year, there's no reason we can't toast a special occasion from home. The epitome of Irish Luxury; Midleton Very Rare has been an iconic symbol of celebratory moments for us Irish for generations.

Created in 1984 by Master Distiller Emeritus Barry Crockett, Midleton Very Rare is the ultimate expression of his art and expertise. Once a year, Barry's vision is honoured by Master Distiller Brian Nation who hand-picks the finest single pot still and single grain whiskeys from the Midleton warehouses and carefully blends them to create each vintage of Midleton Very Rare.

Each cask has been exclusively matured in ex-Bourbon American oak barrels for between 12 and 28 years, imparting a vanilla sweetness. 2019's vintage is no different and you can sample that perfect sip for yourself for €180 at O'Brien's Whiskey Sale this September.