Thinking about switching mortgages? You won't want to miss this event

Have you ever thought about switching mortgage providers? This event could be a big help...

Need some help navigating the mortgage process? Well, you're in luck, because we are BACK with AIB Livin Dublin, only this time we're focusing on the mortgage switching process.

There are a few things you should know before switching mortgage providers, and navigating the world of switching mortgages can seem like a daunting task. But there are also so many amazing benefits that can come with switching to a new provider, so it's well worth looking into if you want to save some cash.

That's why we've teamed up with AIB to run a virtual information event on the mortgage switching process.

Taking place on Monday, 22nd of November at 7pm, the AIB Mortgage Switcher event will go through everything you need to know about switching your mortgage, featuring an expert panel who'll be on hand to answer any questions you have about changing mortgage providers.

AIB Advisor Dave Rigner will be on hand to share his insight on the mortgage switching process. Dave has over 14 years’ experience in the broker and retail mortgage sector and has been a mobile mortgage manager for over 3 years now. Dave is an Accredited Product Advisor in Loans, Investments and Life assurance (APA) making him an expert in this area.

We'll also have Solicitor Oisín Murphy on the panel who graduated from University College Dublin with an Honours Degree in Economics and was admitted to the Roll of Solicitors in 1996. In 2007 Oisín obtained a Diploma in Employment Law from the Law Society of Ireland and is also a qualified practicing Notary Public.

Before deciding to set up his own practice in 2008 Oisín spent several years as a partner in a highly regarded Dublin firm, specialising in the key legal areas of Conveyancing, Litigation, Employment Law, Personal Injury and Family Law.

Plus, we'll be joined by Denise O’Connor, an award-winning architect and interior designer who'll be able to give some expert insight into the world of renovations and home improvements. As the founder and managing director of Optimise Design, Denise’s specialty is creating beautifully luxurious homes with a design-led living philosophy. If you are thinking of switching your mortgage and increasing your funds at the same time Denise is on hand to help and advise on home renovations.

From amazing savings to more sustainable living, there are so many reasons why switching mortgages could benefit you.

Intrigued? Register for our AIB Mortgage Switcher event below to get all the expert advice you'll need for changing your mortgage.

Allied Irish Banks, p.l.c. is an authorised agent and servicer of AIB Mortgage Bank u.c. in relation to the origination and servicing of mortgage loans and mortgages. AIB Mortgage Bank u.c. is regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland. Allied Irish Banks, p.l.c. is regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland.