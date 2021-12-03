This Christmas Comedy Club at Guinness Open Gate Brewery will tick all the boxes for a top-notch evening of festive fun

The Guinness Open Gate Brewery and the Laughter Lounge have come together to create the ultimate Christmas Comedy Club experience...

They say that laughter is the best medicine, and when it’s coupled with some creamy pints and festive grub in the comfort of the Guinness Open Gate Brewery, you know you’ve hit the trifecta.

Teaming up with the Laughter Lounge to create the ultimate Christmas Comedy Club experience, the Guinness Open Gate Brewery will be hosting two shows each Sunday for the next three weekends, starting with a sensational line-up this Sunday 5 December.

The home of experimentation at Guinness, this Liberties-based brewery are bringing some of the very best names on the Dublin comedy scene to the stage for some quality festive fun.

Hosting two shows each day, the first of which kicks off at 1pm with food and drinks before the first acts starts performing at 2pm. The second show starts at 6pm, with food and drinks from 5pm. Here’s who’ll be supplying the laughter in the run up to Christmas:

  • Sunday 12th December: Andrew Ryan & Eric Lalor with MC Danny O’Brien
  • Sunday 19th December: Rory O’Hanlon & Joe Rooney with MC Gar Murran

Known for their innovative experimentation, the Guinness Open Gate Brewery team’s ever-changing roster of creative flavours is upping the ante this Christmas with some festive favourites including Mint Chocolate Stout, Lemon Pie IPA and Plum Pudding Porter.

One experimental beer is included in the ticket price!

To compliment the brews, the team have a specially curated food menu which features the pièce de résistance; the Festive Toastie. A roast turkey and Guinness glazed ham delight with cranberry jam and rich gravy - it’s definitely drool-worthy!

Christmas cocktails and hot beverages can also be enjoyed throughout the performances and the mulled Guinness is as incredible as it sounds.

To find out more about and purchase your ticket to the Guinness Gate Open Brewery X Laughter Lounge Christmas Comedy Club, Book right HERE. Please drink responsibly. Visit DrinkAware.ie

