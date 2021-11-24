This Dublin brewery has collaborated with an all-female street art collective and you’ll want to keep the labels long after the beer’s gone

Fancy yourself a bit of a craft beer aficionado?

If you’re a fan of craft beer brewed right here in Dublin, this collaboration will be music to your ears.

Pioneers of craft brewing in Ireland, Porterhouse Brew Co.’s passion for innovation is on display yet again in the form of their brand new collaboration with all-female street art collective MINAW.

The brand new Double New England (DNE) IPA will have a limited run of 6,000 cans, so you’re going to want to act fast if you want to enjoy the citrus flavour and soft, low bitterness of this craft beer.

Made up of Claire Prouvost, Jess Tobin (aka Novice), Kathrina Rupit (aka kinmx) and Vanessa Power (aka Signs of Power) and other artists around the country, MINAW Collective create vibrant works that celebrate togetherness and tolerance, which have become synonymous with the streets of Dublin and the capital’s cultural soul.

Designing one bespoke label apiece, there’ll be 1,500 cans for each piece of art and the best part is, they’ve been specially produced so that they can be peeled off in one piece. This means that you’ll be able to keep, frame and enjoy the very special artwork long after you’ve finished the beer.

Illustrator and street artist Jess Tobin, AKA Novice, is known for her fun illustrations of Irish sayings. Describing the inspiration for her Porterhouse X MINAW design, Jess says, “I wanted to create a design that was bright, a bit frivolous and fun. A design that echoed having fun with friends. It was also important to me that it was a good representation of my work as an artist. I think for this type of collaboration it matters that each part should work together to enhance each other and to shine individually.”

With the female craft beer market continuing to expand, this collaboration comes at a very good time. Marrying Porterhouse’s signature innovation with MINAW Collective’s impactful contribution to the city’s culture, the Double New England IPA (RRP €6) has 8% ABV and is available from Molloy's off licence in the Liberties, and from 25 November on the Porterhouse website, select off licences and on draft in Porterhouse bars.

Hey, it might just make for the perfect Christmas gift for the beer lover in your life!

Martin Kavanagh, Brewer at Porterhouse says, "As we have never produced a Double New England IPA before, this was something new and exciting for us. We wanted a beer that was as bright and punchy as the artwork the artists designed for the cans. We're absolutely delighted with the results and can't wait to see what people think when they get their hands on them!"

Limited edition t-shirts emblazoned with the artists’ designs are also available to purchase on the Porterhouse website for just €30, with all profits from each sale going directly to the MINAW Collective artists.

