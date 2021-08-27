Tom and Jerry The Movie plus ten more family-friendly movies to watch this weekend

Brought to you by NOW

Tom & Jerry The Movie is finally available to watch at home this weekend!

The cat-and-mouse-who-are-secretly-best-pals have their own movie, mixing their animation with real-world actors like Chloe Grace Moretz, Michael Pena and Rob Delaney.

You can check out the full trailer for the movie below, and you can watch the full movie on NOW right now:

To celebrate the arrival of Tom & Jerry The Movie on NOW, we've put together this little list of ten more family-friendly movies you can check out at home right now, all available with your NOW Cinema Membership, starting with...

BABE

The story of a young pig who dreams of being a sheepdog remains one of the greatest family-friendly movies of all time. "That'll do, pig. That'll do."

DRAGON RIDER

If you loved How To Train Your Dragon, then this might be right up your street. The story is told more from the dragon's perspective, as he attempts to befriend an orphaned boy, while also trying to stop an all-out war between dragons and humanity.

EXTINCT

Two flummels discover that they might be the very last of their kind after accidentally travelling through time and finding out that their entire species went extinct. Crossing paths with other extinct creatures - from dodos to dinosaurs - they must find a way to save the flummels.

MATILDA

This movie recently celebrated its 25th anniversary, so now seems like as good a time as any to get (re)acquainted! Matilda (Mira Wilson) is a gifted young girl with terrible parents (including Danny DeVito, having a ball as a bad dad), and an even worse school principal in the form of Mrs. Trunchbull (Pam Ferris, giving it her all).

MONSTER FAMILY

If your family enjoyed Hotel Transylvania, then this might be the next one on the watchlist. Jason Isaac is Count Dracula! Emma Watson (Hermoine from Harry Potter) is a vampire, Nick Frost is Frankenstein's Monster, and Catherine Tate is an evil witch!

PADDINGTON & PADDINGTON 2

Yes, we're cheating by putting them both on here, but if you tell us you can watch the first Paddington movie and not immediately want to stick on the even-better sequel, then you're of a stronger disposition that us!

RIVERDANCE: THE ANIMATED ADVENTURE

Pierce Brosnan, Aisling Bea and Brendan Gleeson are among the stars providing their voices to this animated retelling of one of Ireland's most famous exports: the Riverdance!

SCOOB!

The 2020 animated retelling of how four teenagers and their kinda talking dog all met each other and decided to set up Mystery Incorporated includes a brilliant all-star voice cast, including Mark Wahlberg, Will Forte, Zac Efron, Amanda Seyfried, Ken Jeong and Tracy Morgan.

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG

The live-action adaptation of the hit video game series sees the speedy blue hedgehog (voiced by Ben Schwartz of Parks & Rec fame) trapped in the real world and being hunted by the nefarious Doctor Robotnik (Jim Carrey).

TROLLS WORLD TOUR

The sequel to the hit musical animated comedy brings back Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake on lead voicing duties, and this time they're joined by an incredibly stacked supporting cast including James Corden, Kelly Clarkson, Anderson .Paak, Sam Rockwell and Mary J. Blige.

