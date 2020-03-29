WATCH: Robbie Keane picks a team of Irish players based entirely on puns

Robbie Keane is a dab hand at the auld Insta and this weekend he's displayed his creative talents for his 580k+ followers on the platform.

Former Ireland striker Robbie Keane has played with some of the best footballers our country has ever produced but if he could only pick eleven, who would he go with? Well, it seems it depends on how easy it is to make a pun out of their name using household items.

Inspired by Liverpool midfielder James Milners' Isolation XI which gained plenty of traction earlier this week, Robbie has now come up with his own Irish version.

Having been in the trenches with Shay Given for nearly two decades for Ireland, it's natural that the Donegal-born goalie gets the nod to mind the net. 'Shave Given' is of course represented by a razor.

Shave is joined in the team by the likes of Paul McBra, Roy Key-no and Ronnie Wheel-an and you'll have to wait until Robbie gets to Shane Long for the biggest chuckle of the lot.

Take a look at Keane's Irish Isolation XI below...

Of course, Robbie himself had to be represented by his 10-year-old son Robert Junior. One player notable by his absence is Damien Duff, especially as he is one of Keane's biggest pals in the game. It seems the Tallaght man did put the effort in though, adding the comment 'I was looking for ages couldn’t find anything for Duffer.' Aww. As if Ireland didn't love Robbie enough already.

Now, to scan the room and see what we can come up with. Any ideas? Let us know in the comments.

READ NEXT: Over half a million people have used this Irishman's '2km from home' tool since Saturday