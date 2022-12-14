Here's how you can nab a FREE G&T on your next Christmas night out

Looking forward to a cheeky Gin & Tonic this weekend? How about we make it FREE?

With Christmas just around the corner, we're sure you have plenty of festive plans in the pipeline for the next while. With that in mind, Schweppes are inviting you to kickstart your Christmas celebrations with a FREE Gin & Tonic on them.

Between now and 24 December, you can redeem your free Gin & Tonic with Schweppes in select Dublin bars through anyexcuse.com/schweppes.

You can sign up for your complimentary drink HERE if you're in the Republic Of Ireland, or HERE if you're in Northern Ireland.

Then, you'll get a digital coupon for your FREE Schweppes G&T sent to your anyExcuse wallet.

You’ll find a list of participating bars when you sign up and when you're out in one of these select locations, follow the instructions on the app and tap to pay.

And just like that, you'll be able to get your hands on a free Schweppes G&T on your next night out, to help you make the most of the festive season! You can thank us later...

Intrigued? You can claim your free Schweppes G&T via anyexcuse.com/schweppes for the Republic of Ireland or anyexcuse.com/schweppesni for Northern Ireland.

As the country’s best-loved mixer, Schweppes has over 200 years of experience creating sensational tonic waters and mixers. In 1783, Jacob Schweppe created the first carbonated tonic water and since then the brand has introduced a variety of new flavours that continue to excite consumers, including Slimline Elderflower Tonic Water. For more information, click HERE.

Please drink responsibly. +18’s only. T&C’s apply. For full terms visit anyexcuse.com/terms.

Please drink responsibly