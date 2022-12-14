Here's how you can nab a FREE G&T on your next Christmas night out

By Lovin Dublin

December 14, 2022 at 4:41pm

Sponsored

Share:

Looking forward to a cheeky Gin & Tonic this weekend? How about we make it FREE?

With Christmas just around the corner, we're sure you have plenty of festive plans in the pipeline for the next while. With that in mind, Schweppes are inviting you to kickstart your Christmas celebrations with a FREE Gin & Tonic on them.

Between now and 24 December, you can redeem your free Gin & Tonic with Schweppes in select Dublin bars through anyexcuse.com/schweppes.

You can sign up for your complimentary drink HERE if you're in the Republic Of Ireland, or HERE if you're in Northern Ireland.

Then, you'll get a digital coupon for your FREE Schweppes G&T sent to your anyExcuse wallet.

Advertisement

You’ll find a list of participating bars when you sign up and when you're out in one of these select locations, follow the instructions on the app and tap to pay.

And just like that, you'll be able to get your hands on a free Schweppes G&T on your next night out, to help you make the most of the festive season! You can thank us later...

Intrigued? You can claim your free Schweppes G&T via anyexcuse.com/schweppes for the Republic of Ireland or anyexcuse.com/schweppesni for Northern Ireland.

This browser does not support the video element.

As the country’s best-loved mixer, Schweppes has over 200 years of experience creating sensational tonic waters and mixers. In 1783, Jacob Schweppe created the first carbonated tonic water and since then the brand has introduced a variety of new flavours that continue to excite consumers, including Slimline Elderflower Tonic Water. For more information, click HERE.

Advertisement

Please drink responsibly. +18’s only. T&C’s apply. For full terms visit anyexcuse.com/terms.

Please drink responsibly

Sponsored By
Visit our website
Share:

Latest articles

New Dundrum bar PYE opens on Friday complete with a doggy vending machine

A vegan Christmas dinner that even the meat-eaters will want to try

David Letterman catches up with Panti Bliss during Dublin trip

Dún Laoghaire Baths open officially - and we can't help but notice there's no bath

You may also love

A vegan Christmas dinner that even the meat-eaters will want to try

Vote for your all-time favourite takeaway spot for a chance to WIN free food for a year

It's back! Winteryard returns this Christmas with a festive line-up of food, drinks and entertainment

House of Peroni presents 5-course Sensory Supper in Café En Seine