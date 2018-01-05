Feature Lifestyle Fashion Tried & Tested

Tried And Tested: I Tired The 'World's Softest Organic Bed Linen' And Slept Like A Log

Like sleeping on a cloud.

Screen Shot 2018 08 07 At 10 29 17

I've been loving Irish made products recently.

I've picked up quite a few jewellery pieces, I often buy from Irish brands in the supermarket and lately I got bed linen that is designed in Dublin.

Supporting local is so important but it's also just a nice thought that the product comes from your own country. You could walk past the designer on the street any day without even realising. It just makes it a little more special.

Last week I tried out organic bed linen from White And Green.

White And Green is a family owned business based in Dublin. Mother Sari and her two daughters Rebecca and Danielle came together to create high quality, ethically produced organic cotton sheets.

Back in the day, sheets used to be of the highest quality and would have been passed down through generations. Nowadays it's hard to find a good set for a reasonable price.

Have you ever bought new sheets that have turned out to be scratchy, uncomfortable and smelly?

I know I have.

One of my favourite parts of going to a hotel is sleeping in those crisp, white sheets. I couldn't wait to have this in my own room for once.

My package arrived in a stunning green box tied with a ribbon. I immediately changed my sheets, put on a fresh pair of pjs and prepared myself for a well-needed sleep.

I really did notice a difference, it was so comfy and cosy.

The company works directly with organic cotton farmers in a Fairtrade factory in India. The cotton industry right now is renowned for human rights abuses including slavery and child labour. This company pay the high wages to their workers, they receive pensions, medical insurance for their entire family, rent allowance and sponsored meals.

They have chosen the cotton themselves and combined with their design, have created a unique product.

These will definitely be my go-to sheets, my new faves.

The sheets are also really easy to wash and iron, which is key.

The company also sells baby clothes, homeware items and scarves.

How much are they?

A duvet set comes at €159.

Compared to other premium sheets, this is pretty good value and because they're made to last it's a staple purchase.

Sleeping in these sheets was luxury and knowing that they are produced in an ethical way was the cherry on top.

If this sounds like something you'd be into you can check out the full website here.

For now, I'm going to have to remember to take my makeup off after a night on the town, I never want those gleaming white sheets to be orange!

Codladh sámh!

Header image: @whiteandgreen

READ MORE: Six Shit Hot Places Worth Checking Out That Opened This Month

Una Healy and deciding to leave someone who's cheating... Subscribe to Before Brunch podcast here

Eadaoin Fitzmaurice

Written By

Eadaoin Fitzmaurice

Multimedia Journalist. A lanky video-head living her best life by capturing what Dublin has to offer. Can be seen roaming around the city vlogging herself and eating everything that crosses her path.Email: eadaoin@lovin.com Social: @bandeadd

Comments

Feature

Read More in Feature
Tried And Tested: I Tired The 'World's Softest Organic Bed Linen' And Slept Like A Log
Tried And Tested: I Tired The 'World's Softest Organic Bed Linen' And Slept Like A Log
Working Remotely? Here's Three Super Spots To Check Out In Dublin
Working Remotely? Here's Three Super Spots To Check Out In Dublin
6 Easy Weeknight Dinners To Whip Up In Under 20 Minutes
6 Easy Weeknight Dinners To Whip Up In Under 20 Minutes
You Have To Do This 15K Coastal Walk In Dublin At Least Once
You Have To Do This 15K Coastal Walk In Dublin At Least Once
10 Outrageously Notions Things Every Dubliner Secretly Dreams Of Doing
10 Outrageously Notions Things Every Dubliner Secretly Dreams Of Doing
10 Times Michael D Was Your Spirit Animal
10 Times Michael D Was Your Spirit Animal
10 Classic Dad Jokes That STILL Make Us Cringe
10 Classic Dad Jokes That STILL Make Us Cringe
This Is One Of The Most Unique Dining Experiences In Dublin
This Is One Of The Most Unique Dining Experiences In Dublin
Meal For Two? Here's Five Date Night Deals In Dublin Right Now
Meal For Two? Here's Five Date Night Deals In Dublin Right Now
10 Great Places To Spend The Day In Dublin That Won't Cost You A Penny
10 Great Places To Spend The Day In Dublin That Won't Cost You A Penny
You'll Find The Tastiest Lobster In This South William Street Restaurant
You'll Find The Tastiest Lobster In This South William Street Restaurant
10 Cosy Pubs In Town For A Quiet Pint By The Fire This Afternoon
10 Cosy Pubs In Town For A Quiet Pint By The Fire This Afternoon
WATCH: The Ireland Women's Hockey Team Got A Bit Of A Telling Off On Their Flight Back To Dublin
Video

WATCH: The Ireland Women's Hockey Team Got A Bit Of A Telling Off On Their Flight Back To Dublin
VIDEO: 'All I Want For Christmas' Breaks Out At Irish Hockey Homecoming And Why
Video

VIDEO: 'All I Want For Christmas' Breaks Out At Irish Hockey Homecoming And Why
One Of Dundrum Town Centre's Most Popular Shops Is Closing Its Doors It Seems
Lifestyle

One Of Dundrum Town Centre's Most Popular Shops Is Closing Its Doors It Seems
Gardaí Looking For Man Who "Exposed Himself" To People In Dublin Park This Morning
News

Gardaí Looking For Man Who "Exposed Himself" To People In Dublin Park This Morning

G&T's Got A Whole Lot Fancier In This Dublin Bar - Say Hello To Gin Trees!
Food and Drink

G&T's Got A Whole Lot Fancier In This Dublin Bar - Say Hello To Gin Trees!
You Can Now Get Gin-Infused Donuts In Dublin And We're Drooling
Food and Drink

You Can Now Get Gin-Infused Donuts In Dublin And We're Drooling
Pregnant Women Can Now Wear Badges To Alert Passengers They'd Like To Sit Down On Irish Public Transport
Sponsored

Pregnant Women Can Now Wear Badges To Alert Passengers They'd Like To Sit Down On Irish Public Transport
PIC: Bus Driver Shouts The One Thing We'd All Love To Say To Spanish Students In Dublin
Lifestyle

PIC: Bus Driver Shouts The One Thing We'd All Love To Say To Spanish Students In Dublin

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Cookie Policy| T&Cs| Acceptable Use Policy| Privacy Policy Copyright © 2018 Lovin Media Group