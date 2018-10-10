What's On

One of Our Favourite Dublin Restaurants Is Hosting a *DEAD*ly Party This Bank Holiday Weekend

The annual party is always jammers

Screen Shot 2018 10 24 At 18 01 33

Halloween is so over. It's all about Dia de los Muertos.

One of the best parties on the freaky-season calendar is happening this bank holiday weekend, and Halloween-lovers will not want to miss it.

We've been raving about 777 since 2012, and now it's time to rave in 777.

Their annual Halloween party is always jam-packed with amazing costumes, a live DJ, creepy acts, cocktails and of course Mexican grub all on the lineup.

This year's party takes place this Sunday October 28 and its set to be bigger and better than ever.

What is Dia de los Muertos?

A bit like our Halloween, it marks a public fiesta period when the souls of the departed are thought to return to earth to be reunited with their families.The celebration lasts from Oct 31-Nov 2.

If you haven’t been to one of the 777 parties, here's what you need to know.

It's guaranteed to be the sexiest, most talked about party of the season.

As usual, the costume theme will be ‘Day of the Dead’ with spot prizes for the best costumes.

Ticket price (€29.99) is for dinner and there is a DJ, complimentary show and cocktail specials* all night.

Get tickets and more info here.

Megan Cassidy

Written By

Megan Cassidy

Editor at Lovin Media Group. Lives in Dublin. (Dies in Dublin on Sundays.) Undiscovered influencer. Email megan@lovin.com

