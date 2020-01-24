A Luke Kelly tribute gig is taking place in town this weekend

January 30 marks the 36th anniversary of Luke Kelly's death and while Dublin may have lost a musical icon on that day, his legend very much lives on.

That's exactly what will be celebrated this weekend as The Legend Of Luke Kelly show comes to Vicar Street, celebrating the life and songs of Ireland's greatest folk singer.

Saturday's show is the latest in a string of Luke Kelly tribute nights at the venue and previous special guests have included Damien Dempsey, Declan O Rourke, Shay Healy, and Luke's fellow Dubliner John Sheahan. It will all be brought together by Chris Kavanagh and his band and according to Ticketmaster, there are limited tickets available for tomorrow night's show.

If you don't manage to get them, fear not because a second date will take place on Thursday, March 19, giving fans a second opportunity to take in a show that's sure to be a fitting tribute to the man himself.

Last year, President Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina were spotted in the audience, which just goes to show how respected Luke was as a Dubliner, in both senses of the word.

You can your hands on tickets for what is sure to be an amazing night out here. The Legend Of Luke Kelly takes place on Saturday, January 25 at Vicar Street.