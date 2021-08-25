Been missing pub quizzes? There's one happening in Dublin next week!

Don't worry, this one doesn't take place on Zoom.

If you've acquired a hefty amount of general knowledge from extra TV watching and the occasional bitta book reading over lockdown, now's your chance to put it to the test and enjoy a pint or two while you're at it.

Brew Dog at Grand Canal Dock are hosting Mind Games, their take on the good ol' fashioned pub quiz with the help of Grahams Cheesy Quiz next Tuesday. It's the perfect opportunity to get together with the smartest people in your pod and argue over what to call your team.

Funnily enough, the set up of the traditional pub actually works perfectly for *the times we're living in* - you sit together with your group, rarely leave your table for fear of missing a question and most importantly wouldn't DREAM of interacting with any other groups, for fear they'd cheat off you.

As you probably already know, Brew Dog is pet friendly so if your dog is your lucky charm, bring them along! Book a spot for you and your team now here.

Header image via Instagram/brewdogdublinop

