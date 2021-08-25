Been missing pub quizzes? There's one happening in Dublin next week!

By Fiona Frawley

August 25, 2021 at 5:07pm

Share:
Been missing pub quizzes? There's one happening in Dublin next week!

Don't worry, this one doesn't take place on Zoom.

If you've acquired a hefty amount of general knowledge from extra TV watching and the occasional bitta book reading over lockdown, now's your chance to put it to the test and enjoy a pint or two while you're at it.

Brew Dog at Grand Canal Dock are hosting Mind Games, their take on the good ol' fashioned pub quiz with the help of Grahams Cheesy Quiz next Tuesday. It's the perfect opportunity to get together with the smartest people in your pod and argue over what to call your team.

Funnily enough, the set up of the traditional pub actually works perfectly for *the times we're living in* - you sit together with your group, rarely leave your table for fear of missing a question and most importantly wouldn't DREAM of interacting with any other groups, for fear they'd cheat off you.

As you probably already know, Brew Dog is pet friendly so if your dog is your lucky charm, bring them along! Book a spot for you and your team now here.

Header image via Instagram/brewdogdublinop

READ NEXT: There's a Mexican pop-up coming to this beloved Rathmines spot!

Share:

Latest articles

Biscoff strikes again in this cute South Dublin spot

5 great Dublin spots for an espresso tonic while the sun's still shining

There's a Mexican pop-up coming to this beloved Rathmines spot!

These Dublin cafés have you covered for the nitro cold brew coffee trend

You may also love

Our top picks for the Dublin Fringe 2021

The Taste of Dublin food festival set to return for another year

Replica of Maser's iconic painted over Repeal mural goes on display in IMMA

There's a delicious foodie line up at D-8TE in Roe & Co Distillery's Cocktail Village

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.