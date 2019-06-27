Chelsea FC Has Confirmed Pre-Season Matches At Two Dublin Venues

د . إAEDSRر . س

Great news for Irish Chelsea fans.

The Europa League holders have this afternoon confirmed they will travel to Dublin in July to play pre-season games against Dublin sides Bohemian FC and St. Patrick’s Athletic.

The Blues will take on Bohs at Dalymount Park in Phibsboro on Wednesday July 10 before moving over to Inchicore to play Pat’s at Richmond Park on Saturday July 13.

The Premier League side are more accustomed to playing in front of crowds of 40,000 plus so appearing and the more humble surroundings of these League Of Ireland grounds is sure to be a culture shock.

Chelsea playing over here would always attract interest but with club legend Frank Lampard seemingly set to be appointed manager of the London club, fans will be flocking to see them in action.

Tickets for each match will cost €30 for adults and will be on sale from both clubs.

