Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

New app lets users film animated dancers bopping around Dublin

By Sarah Finnan

May 30, 2020 at 9:14am

Share:

Dublin Dance Festival is giving guests the chance to go on an augmented dance journey around Dublin this year.

With Dublin Dance Festival events moved online, organisers have outdone themselves this year - coming up with a special augmented reality app that invites users to take a dance journey with artists from an award-winning contemporary dance company.

Through the app, users will be able to bring dancers into their own homes, take them out exploring around their neighbourhood or even share the stage with them should they so fancy.

Basically, the technology lets users interact with dancers from Gilles Jobin's VR_I, allowing you to place them against any backdrop you choose. So next time you're on your daily 5km walk, whip out your phone and give it a go - you could capture a video of a dancer twirling around the spire or prancing down Grafton Street, or even pirouetting along the Liffey. Pretty darn cool if you ask me.

Download the app and you can take images or shoot videos, share them online and if you're lucky, your AR dancers could go viral. Interested? Find out more and download the app here.

Need inspiration for staying at home? Sign up to our Lovin Home Comforts newsletter here.

READ NEXT: There’s a new Elephant & Castle now open in Dublin and we’re BUZZING

Share:

Latest articles

All My Friends - Dermot Kennedy wants to pass on your lockdown messages to loved ones

Leo Varadkar addresses Phoenix Park pictures: "You have to live your life"

Some Dublin cinemas could be reopening early

There's a new Elephant & Castle now open in Dublin and we're BUZZING

You may also love

Irish Whiskey Museum launches weekly lock-in where you get whiskey delivered to your door

Details of Dublin Digital Pride announced

The rearranged dates for Ricky Gervais' Dublin shows have been confirmed

Jameson is hosting some great virtual whiskey events this weekend for World Whiskey Day

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.