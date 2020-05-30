New app lets users film animated dancers bopping around Dublin

Dublin Dance Festival is giving guests the chance to go on an augmented dance journey around Dublin this year.

With Dublin Dance Festival events moved online, organisers have outdone themselves this year - coming up with a special augmented reality app that invites users to take a dance journey with artists from an award-winning contemporary dance company.

Through the app, users will be able to bring dancers into their own homes, take them out exploring around their neighbourhood or even share the stage with them should they so fancy.

Basically, the technology lets users interact with dancers from Gilles Jobin's VR_I, allowing you to place them against any backdrop you choose. So next time you're on your daily 5km walk, whip out your phone and give it a go - you could capture a video of a dancer twirling around the spire or prancing down Grafton Street, or even pirouetting along the Liffey. Pretty darn cool if you ask me.

Download the app and you can take images or shoot videos, share them online and if you're lucky, your AR dancers could go viral. Interested? Find out more and download the app here.

