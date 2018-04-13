News Lifestyle What's On

Dublin Has A Brand New Tourist Attraction With A View That Hasn't Been Seen For Almost 50 Years

Looking for something to do this weekend? Head north to Glasnevin cemetery lads, where a new tourist attraction has just opened to the public for the first time in almost 50 years. 

The O'Connell Tower is a 55-metre tower over a huge vault that contains the remains of Daniel O’Connell, and it was considered a wonder when it first opened in 1869. 

The tower was closed in 1971 after a bomb was placed in the tower which destroyed the staircase.

You can now climb the 198 steps to the top of the tower and enjoy the best views of Dublin city from the northside

Minister for Finance & Public Expenditure and Reform, Paschal Donohoe, said: “In recent years, Glasnevin Cemetery has become a unique and unmissable Dublin attraction. Developing from a traditional cemetery, and the resting place of more than 1 million people, to the home of the wonderful Museum and Visitor Centre and an exceptionally engaging and entertaining tour, it draws tens of thousands of visitors every year.”

“The restoration of the iconic O’Connell Tower, with a newly installed staircase that promises unparalleled views, adds yet another string to the already fulsome Glasnevin Cemetery bow.

“It is a privilege to be here today, alongside the students from the local school that takes O’Connell’s name, to see the results of the extraordinary work undertaken by the OPW and the Glasnevin Trust. It is testament to the man we refer to as the Liberator and one of the seminal figures in Irish political life.”

