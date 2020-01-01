Five fun activities to do this week to ease you into the New Year

No one wants the holidays to end, least of all me.

While I'm definitely looking forward to getting back into a routine, I'm not looking forward to the early mornings, life admin and general gloominess that January seems to drag along with it.

Find yourself in the same boat? Ease yourself back into normality with a few fun activities and repeat after me; "we can do this".

New Year’s Day Session

Not that kind of session…a trad session. Head down to McNeills in Howth and join some of the local talent for some mighty tunes and some mighty craic. As the Facebook event page says – “bring your instrument to join in or bring your ears to listen”. And while it’s housed in a pub, you can resign yourself to drinking a pint of blackcurrant and keep your well-intentioned ‘dry January’ resolution for at least one day.

Dublin Gallery Crawl

Organised by Alternative Dublin City, the Dublin Gallery Crawl (a somewhat more wholesome alternative to a pub crawl) will bring you around the capital’s galleries and best kept secrets. Not just for art nerds or gallery regulars, it’s a great way to get your fill of culture as you get out and get moving. A win-win.

Night Photowalk

If your New Year’s resolution is to dedicate more time to improving your photography skills, then you’re in luck. Grab your camera and wander through Dublin’s fair city, taking in the sights and bright neon lights.

Throughout the two-hour tour, you’ll shoot portraits, do some light painting, capture jumping shots and experiment with shooting puddles and reflection shots. Tickets cost €9.60 and can be gotten here.

(Image: Dublin Night Photowalks on Facebook)

Paintclub – Nollaig na mBan

Celebrate Nollaig na mBan in style (albeit a day early)…with a painting workshop, a glass of bubbly and a sumptuous lunch thanks to Paintclub Dublin. No painting experience is necessary as you’ll be guided step by step through the process – from blank canvas to finished masterpiece.

Tickets cost €60 and include all materials, lunch and two glasses of prosecco. Grab yours here.

Sing-a-long: The Greatest Showman

Ah The Greatest Showman - what a movie, and what a soundtrack. So good that if you’re anything like me, you find yourself singing along every time you rewatch it. Sound familiar? Then get yourself to the Olympia Theatre for a singalong screening of the flick. Fancy dress strongly encouraged; full audience participation essential. Don’t be shy now.

Fill your week with fun activities and it won't seem so bad.