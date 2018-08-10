One Of Our Favourite Dublin Restaurants Just Launched The "Bottomless Dinner" Deal of Dreams

Yep, we're talking free-flowing wine, prosecco, or beer and/or cocktails... this is too good to be true

A round of applause for Bow Lane.

The town is bursting with bottomless brunch deals and tbh they're old news.

But our ears seriously pricked when we heard tell of Bow Lane's new 'bottomless dinner' deal... in fact it's SO good, we're frantically searching for a catch.

So here's the deal.

Starting from next week, Thursday August 16th (put it in the diary) the "Free Flow Supper Club" kicks off. And it entails...

A two-course dinner for 20 euros or a three course dinner for 25 euros then “bolt-on” bottomless house wine, prosecco, beer and / or cocktails for only 30 euros additional per person.

You can choose from Heineken and Birra Morretti Beers, Seasonal Margaritas, Southside Strawberry Gin, Bow Lane Boomerang, Bloody Mary.

So to clarify, for €50 yourself and your mates can have a two-course meal, and endless drinks. Cocktails. Beer. Cocktails and beer. How about a wine? Coming right up.

This deal is available every Thursday, Friday and Saturday until late - and we predict they're going to get pretty sick of seeing us.

There are T&Cs - it's a two-hour maximum sitting time and obviously they don't want people chugging and falling out the door.

Don't be that person.

For more info (and to help us search for catch) head to Bow Lane's website.

