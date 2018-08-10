News Food and Drink What's On Food

One Of Our Favourite Dublin Restaurants Just Launched The "Bottomless Dinner" Deal of Dreams

Yep, we're talking free-flowing wine, prosecco, or beer and/or cocktails... this is too good to be true

Screen Shot 2018 08 10 At 17 22 01

A round of applause for Bow Lane.

The town is bursting with bottomless brunch deals and tbh they're old news.

But our ears seriously pricked when we heard tell of Bow Lane's new 'bottomless dinner' deal... in fact it's SO good, we're frantically searching for a catch.

Ery5094

So here's the deal.

Starting from next week, Thursday August 16th (put it in the diary) the "Free Flow Supper Club" kicks off. And it entails...

A two-course dinner for 20 euros or a three course dinner for 25 euros then “bolt-on” bottomless house wine, prosecco, beer and / or cocktails for only 30 euros additional per person.

You can choose from Heineken and Birra Morretti Beers, Seasonal Margaritas, Southside Strawberry Gin, Bow Lane Boomerang, Bloody Mary.

Ery3126

So to clarify, for €50 yourself and your mates can have a two-course meal, and endless drinks. Cocktails. Beer. Cocktails and beer. How about a wine? Coming right up.

This deal is available every Thursday, Friday and Saturday until late - and we predict they're going to get pretty sick of seeing us.

Ery5134

There are T&Cs - it's a two-hour maximum sitting time and obviously they don't want people chugging and falling out the door.

Don't be that person.

For more info (and to help us search for catch) head to Bow Lane's website.

READ MORE: Eight Fancy Formal Dining Spots In Dublin For A Special Occasion

Una Healy and deciding to leave someone who's cheating... Subscribe to Before Brunch podcast here

dinner in dublin bow lane cocktails bottomless mimosas dublin
Megan Cassidy

Written By

Megan Cassidy

Editor at Lovin Media Group. Lives in Dublin. (Dies in Dublin on Sundays.) Undiscovered influencer. Email megan@lovin.com

Comments

News

Read More in News
One Of Our Favourite Dublin Restaurants Just Launched The "Bottomless Dinner" Deal of Dreams
One Of Our Favourite Dublin Restaurants Just Launched The "Bottomless Dinner" Deal of Dreams
Homeless People Could Be Forced Out Of The Capital During Pope's Visit
Homeless People Could Be Forced Out Of The Capital During Pope's Visit
PIC: This Famous Dubliner's Pics Are Being Used For A Fake Tinder Profile
PIC: This Famous Dubliner's Pics Are Being Used For A Fake Tinder Profile
Pro-LGBT Priest Will Still Get To Speak During Pope's Visit Despite Petition
Pro-LGBT Priest Will Still Get To Speak During Pope's Visit Despite Petition
Six Children Forced To Sleep On Chairs In West Dublin Garda Station Last Night
Six Children Forced To Sleep On Chairs In West Dublin Garda Station Last Night
"Live Rats, Rodent Droppings And Foul Smells" Reasons For Closures In July
"Live Rats, Rodent Droppings And Foul Smells" Reasons For Closures In July
A Deliberate Fire Caused Damage To A Dublin Playground Last Night
A Deliberate Fire Caused Damage To A Dublin Playground Last Night
Activists Have Taken Over A House In Dublin In Protest Of Housing Conditions
Activists Have Taken Over A House In Dublin In Protest Of Housing Conditions
Gardaí Looking For Man Who "Exposed Himself" To People In Dublin Park This Morning
Gardaí Looking For Man Who "Exposed Himself" To People In Dublin Park This Morning
Dublin Mayor Will Host Civic Reception For Irish Women's Hockey Team After World Cup Final
Dublin Mayor Will Host Civic Reception For Irish Women's Hockey Team After World Cup Final
Garda Who Filmed Journalist Dara Quigley Won't Face Prosecution
Garda Who Filmed Journalist Dara Quigley Won't Face Prosecution
Fines Could Be On The Way For Dublin Bus Users Who Don't Fold Up Their Buggies
Fines Could Be On The Way For Dublin Bus Users Who Don't Fold Up Their Buggies
Eight Fancy Formal Dining Spots In Dublin For A Special Occasion
Food and Drink

Eight Fancy Formal Dining Spots In Dublin For A Special Occasion
Six Cute Nuff Spots To Meet Your Bestie For A Catch Up This Weekend
Food and Drink

Six Cute Nuff Spots To Meet Your Bestie For A Catch Up This Weekend
Tried And Tested: I Got A Glam Makeover In This Temple Bar Studio
Feature

Tried And Tested: I Got A Glam Makeover In This Temple Bar Studio
Homeless People Could Be Forced Out Of The Capital During Pope's Visit
News

Homeless People Could Be Forced Out Of The Capital During Pope's Visit

The DSPCA Are Hosting Free Puppy Play Dates And We Can't Deal With The Cuteness
What's On

The DSPCA Are Hosting Free Puppy Play Dates And We Can't Deal With The Cuteness
There Will Be Huge Outdoor Screenings Of Three Harry Potter Movies This Halloween
What's On

There Will Be Huge Outdoor Screenings Of Three Harry Potter Movies This Halloween
You Can Now Get Nutella Coffee In This Dublin Café And We Need It
Food and Drink

You Can Now Get Nutella Coffee In This Dublin Café And We Need It
PIC: Bus Driver Shouts The One Thing We'd All Love To Say To Spanish Students In Dublin
Lifestyle

PIC: Bus Driver Shouts The One Thing We'd All Love To Say To Spanish Students In Dublin

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Cookie Policy| T&Cs| Acceptable Use Policy| Privacy Policy Copyright © 2018 Lovin Media Group