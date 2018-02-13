Food and Drink Best Of What's On Food

Six Cute Nuff Spots To Meet Your Bestie For A Catch Up This Weekend

Grab a coffee and some grub.

Weekends are the best time for a catch up with your bestie...

There's no watching the clock to get back to work on time and you can spend the entire day together talking absolute shite.

Finding a cute lil spot to do so is key.

Here's some for you to try:

1. Grove Road - Rathmines

Grove Road serve up the most delicious iced coffee's, ideal after a walk down the canal with your bestie this sunny weekend.

This café has a lot of character to it and it's a gorge place to sit and chill for the day. There's also some deadly grub to much while you sip on the good stuff.

Perched on a corner, it's a great spot for people watching - lots of windows to watch all the antics by the canal.

A post shared by Grove Road (@groverroad) on

A post shared by Grove Road (@groverroad) on

2. Beanhive Coffee - Dawson Street

The Beanhive Coffee House on Dawson Street serve up the most unique coffees in the city. They make you feel extra special because no two are the same.

They have a super artistic team who specialise in creating the picture perfect coffee, no literally... they paint pictures on your coffee.

The art ranges from cartoons to the Dublin city landscape and it's almost too pretty to sip.

The perfect opportunity for an Insta of you and your mate looking all cute.

A post shared by Beanhive (@beanhivecoffee) on

3. The Cake Café - Pleansants Place

If you're looking to grab some grub, this place is beast.

Don't be fooled by the name, I'm not suggesting you eat a whole cake for lunch, although if you're looking for something sweet after, the cakes here are beyond fab.

The Cake Café serve up whopper salads and sambos and they also cater to vegans so they've got a little something for everyone. It's hidden on Pleasants Place, away from all the usual hustle and bustle of Camden Street so it's the ideal place to escape reality for a few and have a proper catch-up.

4. Proper Order Coffee - Smithfield

Artisan coffees and sweet treats - this place is a winner in my eyes.

A cosy venue with a funky vibe, sit on the benches out the front and watch the world go by as you sip.

Yum!

5. The Baths - Clontarf

Looking out towards Dublin Bay while tucking into some delicious food, there's really nothing better.

The Baths is a really colourful and cool venue. The interior looks like a cross between a beach hut and a boat deck and it's super spacious, so it's even great for bigger groups.

Their outdoor area is dog-friendly, so if you're looking to stop off for grub after a stroll, you're sorted.

Such a gorge spot.

Where's your fave place to go with your bestie in Dublin?

Let us know in the comments below.

