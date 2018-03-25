What's On Food

This Irish Gin Brand Have Hidden A Golden Ticket In Their Easter Eggs For A Year's Supply Of Gin

We HAVE to find it!

Screen Shot 2018 03 25 At 13 11 02

It's like Charlie And The Chocolate Factory...  but soo much better.

You guys already know by now that we are totally, utterly and incomprehensibly obsessed with gin, so we are sure you can imagine how buzzed we were when we heard about this. 

The Easter egg hunt of all Easter egg hunts is on!

This Easter, Mór Irish Gin have teamed up with The Celtic Whiskey shop to make all our gin dreams come true. The store have 200 chocolate egg and gin sets on sale and tucked away inside of one of them is a golden ticket to a year's supply of premium gin. (O.M.F.G!)

Screen Shot 2018 03 25 At 13 03 08

The box costing €15 contains two mini bottles of the tasty spirit and and two decadent, chocolatey eggs. The bottles come in Mór's berry and pineapple flavour, literally the tastiest gin ever.

The winner will receive a bottle of gin each month for the rest of the year, what a prize!

We know what we want from the Easter Bunny this year!

Eadaoin Fitzmaurice

Written By

Eadaoin Fitzmaurice

Multimedia Journalist. A lanky video-head living her best life by capturing what Dublin has to offer. Can be seen roaming around the city vlogging herself and eating everything that crosses her path.Email: eadaoin@lovin.com Social: @bandeadd

Comments

