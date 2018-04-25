You'll Find One Of The Tastiest Curries In This Unexpected Dublin Bar

"I'd soak in a bath of that sauce tbh."

I know what you're thinking, why in the hell is this girl talking about curry when it's 20 bloody degrees outside...

Well, sometimes I get a craving and I literally can't function until I've cured it.

This week I decided I was in the mood for a good curry, bit random I know but the heart wants what it wants.

I like going to different places, places I haven't tried before and places you wouldn't expect. So when I heard that McGettigans were doing a curry night on a Monday, this seemed like fate.

I had only ever been in McGettigans for their opening night and never for a meal, so I felt this was the perfect opportunity to try it out.

What's the suss?

The venue is super modern and spacious with ample seating. There was a really good buzz from the moment I walked in.

I sat down and was greeted by the manager, Darragh. He was super friendly and you could just tell he was passionate about his job. He pointed out some of the best drinks options to compliment the flavour of the curries and sides.

The curry night will run every Monday for the next six weeks and they tend to mix up the options every time. There's also a large menu for anyone who isn't feelin' the curry vibes this summer.

What's on the menu?

I started with a mango lychee and some poppadoms - a full proof start to an evening of Indian cuisine.

The mango lychee was bursting with flavour and the poppadoms were a dream - that minty yoghurt dip tho.

Main course consisted of a green Indian chicken curry and a spinach and cheese veggie curry - both were delish.

They came with a side of the tastiest rice bowls ever. It was covered in ghee and mint leaves, the perfect combo for rice with a difference.

The green curry was one of the best I've had in a long time. I was scraping the bowl by the end of it.

I'd soak in a bath of that sauce tbh.

Dessert was a traditional Indian dish made of boiled cheese - not for me but my boyfriend loved it.

We also had some Indian ice cream which was the ideal end to the meal.

All in all, this meal was deadly and definitely surprised me.

I was super impressed and will deffo make it back for another curry night before the summers end.

What's the damage?

The curry evening costs €15 a head and includes a drink.

For the quality of the food and service, this was a steal.

The perfect deal for an affordable date night.

The lesson learned today kids is that you'll find some deadly grub in unexpected places.

Also, curry is appropriate for all weathers.

You should try it, I swear it's good.

I left with a smile on my face and a very full stomach.

Result.

Thumbs up from me.

