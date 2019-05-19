Forbidden Fruit Headliners Pull Out Due To ‘Medical Circumstances’

Klara and Johanna Söderberg, AKA First Aid Kit have announced that they are pulling all of their summer shows dues to ‘unforeseen medical circumstances’.

The Swedish sisters have a large following in Ireland and were due to perform Forbidden Fruit in Kilmainham this June Bank Holiday Monday. In a message to fans on social media, the pair said ‘We’re devastated to have to cancel the planned summer dates this year. We were super excited to play, but because of unforeseen medical circumstances, we simply cannot do the shows. All will be okay and we look forward to seeing you soon again.’

K & J pic.twitter.com/HUyTb7gZ77 — First Aid Kit (@FirstAidKitBand) May 18, 2019

Forbidden Fruit has already confirmed that Dublin band Fontaines D.C. will now perform at the festival on Monday June 3, alongside Elbow, Spiritualized and RY X among many others.

Fontaines D.C. have been called ‘punk rock reborn’ by Rolling Stone and ‘the best new band of 2019’ by BBC. Tickets for Forbidden Fruit are still available via Ticketmaster.