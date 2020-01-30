Forbidden Fruit launch fruit shop pop-up on Coppinger Row

*Insert fruit emojis here*.

Happy birthday to you, happy birthday to you, happy birthday Forbidden Fruit, happy birthday to you.

In honour of their 10th birthday, Forbidden Fruit is opening their very own fruit shop pop-up to celebrate.

Drop-in and pick up some free fruit and sure you may as well get your tickets while you're there. Early bird day and weekend tickets available until tomorrow when the rest of the tickets will be released.

Featuring some fruity limited edition merchandise there will also be a host of special events throughout the week - including panel discussions, DJs and other such fun.

The 10th anniversary of the festival will see the likes of Jorja Smith, Underworld, Cooks But Were Chefs, Celeste and The Avalanches take to the stage.

A two-day event, it's set to take place on the grounds of the Royal Hospital Kilmainham on May 30th and 31st.

Located at Coppinger Row, the fruit shop pop-up launched yesterday at 12pm and will stay open until Saturday.

The opening hours are as follows:

Thursday 12pm-7pm

Friday 12pm-6pm

Saturday12pm-7pm