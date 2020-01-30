Forbidden Fruit launch fruit shop pop-up on Coppinger Row

*Insert fruit emojis here*.
Happy birthday to you, happy birthday to you, happy birthday Forbidden Fruit, happy birthday to you.
In honour of their 10th birthday, Forbidden Fruit is opening their very own fruit shop pop-up to celebrate.
Drop-in and pick up some free fruit and sure you may as well get your tickets while you're there. Early bird day and weekend tickets available until tomorrow when the rest of the tickets will be released.
View this post on Instagram
To celebrate the 10th anniversary of Forbidden Fruit Festival, we are delighted to announce the opening of our very own pop-up fruit shop. We open 12PM, Wednesday 29 January on Coppinger Row in Dublin’s City Centre. www.forbiddenfruit.ie/fruit-shop Drop-in and pick up some free fruit, early-bird day & weekend festival tickets ahead of on sale Friday 31 Jan, and limited-edition merchandise. 🍏🍎🍐🍊 The fruit shop will host special events throughout the week…keep an eye on socials! #FF20 www.forbiddenfruit.ie
Featuring some fruity limited edition merchandise there will also be a host of special events throughout the week - including panel discussions, DJs and other such fun.
The 10th anniversary of the festival will see the likes of Jorja Smith, Underworld, Cooks But Were Chefs, Celeste and The Avalanches take to the stage.
View this post on Instagram
We are delighted to reveal the line-up for the 10th anniversary of Forbidden Fruit Festival taking place on the Bank Holiday Weekend 30 & 31 May at the Royal Hospital Kilmainham, Dublin. Welcoming Jorja Smith, Underworld, Peggy Gou, Hot Chip, Loyle Carner, The Murder Capital, Octavian and many more... 🍏🍎🍒🍓🍍 Weekend tickets are on sale now at Tier 2 priced at €124.50. Day tickets priced at €64.50 go on sale this Friday at 9AM via Ticketmaster.ie & Usual Outlets. www.forbiddenfruit.ie/tickets Ahead of on-sale Day & Weekend tickets will be available from the Forbidden Fruit Shop on Coppinger Row in Dublin City Centre, plus free fruit, limited-edition merchandise and pop-up events taking place all week. Details - www.forbiddenfruit.ie/fruit-shop #FF20
A two-day event, it's set to take place on the grounds of the Royal Hospital Kilmainham on May 30th and 31st.
Located at Coppinger Row, the fruit shop pop-up launched yesterday at 12pm and will stay open until Saturday.
The opening hours are as follows:
Thursday 12pm-7pm
Friday 12pm-6pm
Saturday12pm-7pm