Free entry to the Guinness Storehouse for anyone named Brigid this BH weekend

Kick off Brigid's inaugural banker with a bang.

With St. Brigid bringing us an extra day's holiday as well as the Spring this year, there's no shortage of top drawer events happening all over Dublin to celebrate.

But if you've got someone visiting or just feel like being a tourist in your own city for a day, you can never go wrong with a trip to the Guinness Storehouse.

And if you happen to be named Brigid or any variation of the moniker (Bríds, Brideys, McBrides, Gilbrides, the list goes on), you'll be granted free admission to the Storehouse anytime from 1st - 6th February inclusive.

The offer is valid to over 18s only and on a walk-up basis, subject to availability. Visitors will be asked to produce valid photo ID to prove there is a bit of Brigid in them!

Experience the history, heart and soul of Ireland’s most iconic beer at its place of its inception, learn to pour your own perfect pint and of course, pose for your STOUTie (your selfie on a pint) while enjoying panoramic views of Dublin's fair city and emerge with a newfound knowledge of how the beloved stout is made.

To avail of the complimentary self-guided Guinness Storehouse experience, make your way to the Guinness Storehouse admissions desk and produce a valid ID confirming you're over 18 and have a first or surname variation or derivative of ‘Brigid’. One admission per Brigid, subject to availability. First admission 10am, last admission 5pm.

For more information, terms and conditions, head to the Guinness Storehouse website.

