  • There's a free family Christmas event happening this Saturday in Dublin

There's a free family Christmas event happening this Saturday in Dublin

By Megan Cassidy

December 6, 2019 at 8:22am

Looking for something to do with the kids this weekend?

The Mum Talks Christmas Family Market is taking place this Saturday, Dec 7, and it's not only a fabulous free event - the aim is to support small Irish businesses this festive season. Warm fuzzies all around.

Some amazing brands will be showcasing on the day, there'll be lots of kids entertainment, and a special treat for the Mamas.

There'll be music classes and face-painting for the little ones, and hair-styling and manicures by Oslo beauty.

The event is free entry for all the family, and Dads are of course more than welcome, too.

The Mum Talks Christmas Family Market takes place at Elephant & Castle, Beacon South Quarter, Sandyford, Dublin 18 on Saturday 7th December from 11am - 3pm. 
More info here. 
