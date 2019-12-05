Free tickets for this family-friendly New Year's Eve event are released tomorrow

New Year's Festival Dublin has announced that free tickets to its Liffey Lights Midnight Moment Matinee will be released tomorrow.

The Custom House event will be family-friendly and will allow children to experience all the excitement of ringing in the New Year at a time that might be more suitable.

Attendees are sure to be mesmerised when the "night sky lights up in a magical explosion of colour as laser lights and aqua beams dance in perfect harmony with the music." Entertainment for the event will begin at 6pm before the countdown spectacle begins at 7pm.

It's all part of Dublin's spectacular New Year's Festival which has been running for eight years now. This year, there will be four events taking place over New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, starting with the aforementioned Liffey Lights Midnight Moment Matinee.

This will be followed by a later version, kicking off at 11.30pm which will also be free. As well as that, the Countdown Concert will feature performances from Walking On Cars, Ash, Aimee and Lisa McHugh and tickets for this will cost €36.90.

Finally, New Year's Day will see another free, family-friendly event taking place at Meeting House Square in Temple Bar. The New Year's Day concert will be headlined by Kíla with additional appearances by Wyvern Lingo, Brian Deady and Luz.

Free tickets for the Liffey Lights Midnight Moment Matinee will be released at 9am on Friday and more information can be found here.