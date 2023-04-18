Hamilton faces backlash for listing Dublin as part of UK tour

"A bit tone deaf".

From the moment the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre teased the Hamilton tour dates for Dublin late yesterday evening, Irish musical enthusiasts collectively lost their minds. The show has never lost its reputation as a must-see, ever since the perpetually sold out days of the original Broadway run in 2015. The excitement around the show coming to Dublin is palpable, but it has been soured for some Hamilton fans upon closer inspection of the tour dates.

As per the Hamilton Musical website, Dublin is listed as part of the UK tour. Which, as one fan pointed out, is ironic considering the subject matter of the show.

While you'd be forgiven for not focussing much on the historical context of Hamilton while the Schuyler Sisters are doing their thing and the Cabinet Meeting/rap battles are in full swing, the story is there for those who seek it - Hamilton is set during the American Civil War, while the country was still under British rule, and follows the story of Alexander and the rest of the New York militia fighting until the eventual result British surrender.

And Ireland, well we have some experience with British rule ourselves.

Picking up on the irony, Hamilton fan Philip Nolan tweeted: "For a show literally about the birth of the United States of America when it ejects a colonial power, a 'UK tour' that includes Dublin is a bit tone deaf".

For a show literally about the birth of the United States of America when it ejects a colonial power, a 'UK tour' that includes Dublin is a bit tone deaf. #HamiltonUKIrelandTour pic.twitter.com/SqY8OLUClW — Philip Nolan (@philipnolan1) April 18, 2023

On the Hamilton West End Twitter and Instagram accounts, posts refer to a "UK and Ireland tour" - but the website doesn't follow suit.

The general consensus in the comments section is that fans will still be getting tickets, including Philip himself, despite the faux pas.

Would the inclusion of Dublin in the UK tour discourage you from seeing the show?

