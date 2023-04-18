The people behind Coppinger Row are opening a new wine bar

This news comes 16 months after Coppinger Row closed its doors on South William Street.

Coppinger Row's departure from the Dublin hospitality scene was devastating at the end of 2021. Since then they have welcomed the hugely successful Orwell Road in Rathgar, and there's been rumours that the beloved restaurant could be getting their lease back.

Now the wait is finally over for news on their new venture. Row Wines is set to launch of South William Street next week as the latest brain child from Marc and Conor Bereen.

According to their website, Row Wines is a "dynamic new venture" with a "hip ‘wine, food and vinyl’ proposition" and is inspired by Japanese style listening bars found in Tokyo.

Advertisement

While they are primarily a wine bar, Row will have a selection of dishes and small plates, including cheesy garlic flatbread, crab rosti, crispy lamb belly, tiger prawn skewers, and marinated beetroot. These will change on a regular basis to keep up with what's in season.

We don't have a definitive opening date yet - you'll have to keep an eye on socials for that update - but when they do launch, Row Wines will be serving wine and small plates every Wednesday to Sunday, until 10pm.

Header image via Instagram/luca_architecture & /coppingerrow

Advertisement

READ ON:

- 'This business is a tough one' Ripasso announces impending closure in Bray

- Dublin 1 takeaway served closure order due to 'live cockroach infestation'

- 10 of the best places to eat, drink and get coffee around the Forty Foot