Here's Why This Small Dublin Pub Will Be Packed Out The Door On Bank Holiday Saturday

Over 1,000 people are planning on fitting into this place. It's going to bust.

As if you needed an excuse to head out for the Bank Holiday in Dublin.

It's no secret that the Saturday is going to be extremely busy in the capital and even more so by the arrival of Liverpool to the Aviva Stadium.

Liverpool face Napoli in a pre-season friendly their supporters group 'Irish Liverpool Reds' have organised a massive meet-up in the Irishtown House and the event has sparked the interest of over 1,000 people.

The place will bust at the seams if everyone who clicked interested or attending actually goes.

The details of the event read:

"Hi all, Irish Liverpool Reds will be meeting at The Irishtown House bar in Dublin 4 which is 5 minutes walk to The Aviva.

"All Premium drinks will be €5 which is almost a €1 cheaper than all the other local pubs. Guinness will be €4.40 and The Irishtown House Beer will be just €4. Liverpool songs will be played all day and food will be available."

Liverpool shirt is a necessity, it goes without saying.

It's an ideal starting spot for the day because a) the atmosphere is going to be electric and b) you're only a 12 minute walk from the stadium.

With 1,000 people gearing up for a Bank Holiday Saturday get together, you can forget walking alone to the Aviva.

