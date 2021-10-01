It's officially October, here's a list of spooktastic Halloween events happening this month

By Fiona Frawley

October 1, 2021 at 11:42am

Unless your birthday falls between Oct 22nd and 31st, Halloween will be the first big event after the long anticipated Reopening Of Everything.

And what an occasion to kick things off with. As Cady Heron famously says: "Halloween is the one day a year when a girl can dress up like a total slut and no other girls can say anything else about it". And I personally feel like that was a big factor in the deciding of when to reopen things. Anyone else?

If you're looking to dive headfirst into spooky season and already have about 19 different costumes planned, feast your eyes on some of the deadly Halloween events happening in Dublin:

Hocus Pocus Brunch at Nolitas

This 90s nostalgia dream takes place on the 30th of October, and your €20 ticket includes a brunch main and a choice of cocktail from Nolita's Hocus Pocus cocktail menu. There'll also be plenty of spooky activities on the day to release your inner witch.

A Weekend of Halloween Movies at the Round Tower, Clondalkin

There'll be a selection of spooky classics showing in East Village at the Round Tower from Friday 29th til Sunday 31st of Oct.

The Nightmare Realm at the RDS

For all the true spooky creeps who love a good scare. This event was voted Europes Best Independent Scare Attraction in 2020, and will be sure to frighten the bejaysus out of you.

Reopening Parties at Pyg

Step out, dress up, and fuel your night with 2 for 1 pygtails.

Heels of Hell at Vicar Street

What better way to spend Halloween than at a drag show? On October 29th, Vicar Street will host Drag Race royalty including Alaska, Shea Coulee and Laganja Estranja. Grab tickets here.

We'll add to this as we see more events popping up. If you spot anything you think other Halloween stans should know about, give us a shout!

Header image via Instagram/thenightmarerealm

READ NEXT: The IFI is holding a Horrorthon for spooky season

