A Mamma Mia Singalong Screening Is Coming To Dublin

It seems that people just can’t get enough of Mamma Mia recently.

A singalong cinema is coming to Dublin and they’ve chosen to kick things off with a screening of the hit musical film – and the news comes after it was announced that Mamma Mia is coming to the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre this December.

The Singing Cinema is hosting the immersive singalong event in September at an as-yet unannounced location.

Tickets cost €35 which gets you five drink tokens and bottomless popcorn throughout the film.

It’s taking place on Saturday, September 28 with four showings throughout the day – 12pm, 2.30pm, 5pm and 7.30pm.

You can find more info and book tickets via their DesignMyNight page here.

A Cork hotel also recently announced that they’re hosting an entire Mamma Mia themed weekend this July, with screenings taking place at their in-house cinema throughout the weekend.

The Montenotte Hotel’s one-off Mamma Mia weekend package includes a one- or two-night stay, full breakfast each morning, a three-course dinner with their cocktail of the month (a Long Island ice tea), a €10 credit for their Bellevue Spa and unlimited use of their Motion Leisure Club. You can find more details here.

