MK announces 3Arena gig for later this year

Gigs are on their way back, lads. At long last! DJ and producer MK has announced a gig in Dublin's 3Arena for later this year.

The dance music phenomenon will play the arena's 13,000 capacity on November 26th and will be joined by Hannah Wants as well as rising star John Summit.

MK has worked with and remixed for massive music stars such as Calvin Harris, Will Smith, Mark Ronson and Ed Sheeran to name a few. Recent singles such as 'Lies' featuring vocalist Raphaella have proven to be big hits, so tickets for his upcoming Dublin gig are expected to be a hot commodity.

In fact, the DJ/producer boasts over six hundred million career streams with smash hits including his platinum-selling global hit ‘17’, which has sold more than one million copies in the UK alone. That is one song you simply couldn't escape when it came out.

Tickets for MK at Dublin's 3Arena go on sale this Friday at 9am and are available through Ticketmaster.ie.

Header image via @marckinchen on Instagram.