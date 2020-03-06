Close

  • Niall Horan adds Halloween Dublin date due to 'phenomenal demand'

Niall Horan adds Halloween Dublin date due to 'phenomenal demand'

By James Fenton

March 6, 2020 at 12:07pm

Niall Horan will now play a Dublin show on Halloween night due to 'phenomenal demand', it has been announced this morning.

Last week, Niall Horan confirmed that he would be performing at the 3 Arena in Dublin on Friday, October 30 and he has now added a second date on October 31.

Tickets for the first show went on sale this morning and the Mullingar man has now rewarded his fans by adding a second night at the Docklands venue. The ghosts and ghouls of Dublin will descend on the 3 Arena on Saturday, October 31 to catch Niall in action.

Now, Niall isn't exactly the frightening man in the world so it seems kinda weird that the 3 Arena have gone with him for the scariest night of the year. Nevertheless, it's bound to be a great night for all who attend.

The One Direction man's second sole album Heartbreak Weather will be released on March 13 and will feature the singles Nice To Meet Ya, Put A Little Love On Me and No Judgement.

Tickets for Niall's Halloween night show are on sale now so if you don't already have plans lined up for October 31, you better be quick.

 

 

