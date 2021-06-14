Paint By The Pints to host special Pride event

By Brian Dillon

June 14, 2021 at 4:19pm

Paint By The Pints to host special Pride event

Paint By The Pints is perhaps one of the most unique experiences that many people have enjoyed over the past year. On June 18, they will be hosting a special Pride event for the month that's in it.

On Instagram, they wrote, "We’re hosting a virtual #pride event on Friday, June 18th! Join with your family and friends - kits are available on our website and give you free access to the event just email us with your order and we send on the link! Or if you have your own supplies, tickets are just €10pp. The event will be via zoom for everyone to be able to interact with our incredible artist, Charlie, as she takes you through this stunner of a painting on the night!"

Paint By The Pints is a wonderful artistic experience for people of all skill levels. Whether you occasionally dabble in painting or you haven't touched a brush since primary school, you are taken through the process step-by-step while also enjoying some pints.

Any supplies and materials required for the activity are included in the price you pay for whichever event you decide to attend and the artists make sure that you are following along while also having great craic.

SOund like a bit of you? G'wan, if the past year has taught us anything, it's that there's never a bad time to try something new and have the craic.

You can find out more and book here.

