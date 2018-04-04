Plans Are In Place For Dublin's First Indoor Skydiving Centre

Plans are in place to open Dublin's first indoor skydiving centre adjacent to the M50 junction at Carrickmines.

According to the Irish Times, the proposed facility is part of a major planning application for a 'neighbourhood centre' which would also include a seven-screen cinema, car showrooms, office space and two supermarkets.

If the plans go ahead, the skydiving centre would be the second of its kind in Ireland after the Vertigo skydiving simulator in Belfast's Titanic Quarter.

Prices for the Belfast facility start at €51 for individual flyers and the experience is designed to mimic skydiving for an airplane.

