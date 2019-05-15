Popular Dublin Pub ‘Block-Booked’ For Filming Of International TV Series

د . إAEDSRر . س

If you’ve long given up the dream of making it big in Hollywood then fear not because Tinseltown is coming to you.

Smithfield favourite Hacienda Bar has announced on Facebook that it has been ‘block-booked for the filming of an international TV series and will be closed to the public for the duration of the shoot.’

The pub is a popular spot for those who frequent the Capel Street area, not least because of the style of Shay behind the bar. The post adds that ‘as with Striking Out filmed at the Hacienda last year, Shay will have a role playing himself.’ No better man.

A secret Game Of Thrones season nine to conclude with a battle in a North Dublin pub? We’ll have to wait and see.

READ NEXT: Swap Shop Announced For Dublin Next Month

