Star Wars: A New Hope Is Being Screened Live In Dublin With The RTÉ Symphony Orchestra

You won't want to miss this

Star Wars Or A New Hope

Great news for Star Wars fans as the first film is getting a special Christmas screening along with a live orchestra accompaniment.

Star Wars: A New Hope In Concert will see its musical score performed by the RTÉ National Symphony Orchestra at the 3Arena.

The 82-piece group will be conducted by David Mahoney and it sounds like it’s going to be a night to remember.

Starwars

Legendary composer John Williams, who scored all eight of the films, won an Oscar for his work on the 1977 Star Wars: A New Hope film.

The special screening will take place on Wednesday December 5 and tickets are on sale via Ticketmaster now, starting from €63.45.

Kiara Keane

Written By

Kiara Keane

Deputy Editor at Lovin Media Group. Email - kiara@lovin.com

