Star Wars: A New Hope Is Being Screened Live In Dublin With The RTÉ Symphony Orchestra
You won't want to miss this
Great news for Star Wars fans as the first film is getting a special Christmas screening along with a live orchestra accompaniment.
Star Wars: A New Hope In Concert will see its musical score performed by the RTÉ National Symphony Orchestra at the 3Arena.
The 82-piece group will be conducted by David Mahoney and it sounds like it’s going to be a night to remember.
Legendary composer John Williams, who scored all eight of the films, won an Oscar for his work on the 1977 Star Wars: A New Hope film.
The special screening will take place on Wednesday December 5 and tickets are on sale via Ticketmaster now, starting from €63.45.
READ MORE: Six Dublin Places Where You Can Get Christmas Day Dinner With All The Trimmings
Comments