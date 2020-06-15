The RDS is hosting a drive-in screening of Everton v Liverpool this weekend

The Premier League returns after three months this week and Liverpool fans could finally get to close the book on their 30 years of pain.

The Reds could become Premier League champions for the first time by beating Everton on Sunday, provided Arsenal beat Manchester City on Wednesday. Winning the league at the home of their Merseyside rivals will provide some added satisfaction for Jurgen Klopp's men and if you're a Liverpool fan, or a Toffee or ABL for that matter, you can watch it all unfold from the comfort of your car.

The RDS will host a drive-in screening of this Sunday's big game, making it the ideal Father's Day outing for the football-mad dads out there. Sky Sports will be providing the live feed and the event page says that 'with a capacity of 200 cars, up to 800 people will be able to watch the match from their car and tune into Sky Sports’ TV commentary through their car radio via a designated frequency, so you’ll still get the same Sky Sports experience, just on an even bigger screen.'

Should Liverpool clinch the title, the sound of car horns beeping will no doubt be ringing around the city from Ballsbridge. The event gets underway this Sunday at 6.15pm ahead of a 7pm kick-off and you can find out more here.