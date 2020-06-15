Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

The RDS is hosting a drive-in screening of Everton v Liverpool this weekend

By James Fenton

June 15, 2020 at 4:44pm

Share:

The Premier League returns after three months this week and Liverpool fans could finally get to close the book on their 30 years of pain.

The Reds could become Premier League champions for the first time by beating Everton on Sunday, provided Arsenal beat Manchester City on Wednesday. Winning the league at the home of their Merseyside rivals will provide some added satisfaction for Jurgen Klopp's men and if you're a Liverpool fan, or a Toffee or ABL for that matter, you can watch it all unfold from the comfort of your car.

The RDS will host a drive-in screening of this Sunday's big game, making it the ideal Father's Day outing for the football-mad dads out there. Sky Sports will be providing the live feed and the event page says that 'with a capacity of 200 cars, up to 800 people will be able to watch the match from their car and tune into Sky Sports’ TV commentary through their car radio via a designated frequency, so you’ll still get the same Sky Sports experience, just on an even bigger screen.'

Should Liverpool clinch the title, the sound of car horns beeping will no doubt be ringing around the city from Ballsbridge. The event gets underway this Sunday at 6.15pm ahead of a 7pm kick-off and you can find out more here.

Share:

Latest articles

Coffee confessions: Get your kicks off these monthly coffee subscriptions

New James Joyce app allows users to trace his life and characters around Dublin

Dundrum Town Centre unveils new queueing system for Penneys

Drivers advised to avoid Phoenix Park due to extreme delays

You may also love

Love Island stars joining forces for charity quiz in aid of Black Lives Matter this weekend

The Icelandic Eurovision entry has confirmed a 2021 gig at the Olympia

New app lets users film animated dancers bopping around Dublin

Irish Whiskey Museum launches weekly lock-in where you get whiskey delivered to your door

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.