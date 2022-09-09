There's a 'death cafe' happening in Dublin for Palliative Care Week

'Death and dying are a part of life. It can be difficult to talk about, so let's get together and have a chat'.

Death is something that effects us all, but not something that's easy to discuss (unless you're one of those mams who trawls RIP.ie like it's a full time job). As part of Palliative Care Week, which takes place from Sunday 11 to Saturday 17 September, LGBT Ireland, Irish Hospice Foundation and All Ireland Institute of Hospice and Palliative Care are hosting a Death Cafe where attendees can have open, honest conversations about death, dying and loss.

'PRIDE in Death - A Chat with Strangers' is an LGBTQ+ focussed event, inviting members of the LGBTQ+ community and allies alike to chat with strangers and share their own experiences of loss and death. Organisers hope the event will show attendees that 'that dying and death are part of life', and help people to recognise that "talking about death doesn’t bring it closer, but it can help us plan for life and choose the right time and place to talk with our loved ones".

There will be opportunities to talk about wills, end of life care, body and organ donation, all in a friendly, accepting environment.

The PRIDE in Death cafe will be open on Friday, 16th of December from 10am-12:30pm, and is free to attend. More info is available HERE.

