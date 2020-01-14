There’s a ‘VIP closet clear-out' this weekend in aid of the Australian bushfires

100 per cent of proceeds will go to charity.

Part of the monthly sustainable Dublin flea market organised by Sustainable Fashion Dublin, the ‘VIP closet clear-out’ will be fundraising for the ongoing Australian bushfires ravaging the country.

Wanting to do their bit to help, SFD duo Geraldine Carton and Taz Kelleher came up with the ‘closet clear-out’ concept.

This month’s market will feature a special area with éadaí from a few of Ireland’s most fashion-forward individuals. Donating some of the best pre-loved bits to be sold, all proceeds made will go straight to the Victorian Bushfire Appeal.

Suffering from some of the worst bushfires the country has ever experienced, more than 8 million hectares of Australian land has been burned along with millions of animals and countless families who have been injured, killed or displaced as a result.

Announcing the news on social media, the gals captioned the photo:

“We’ve all been seeing those horrific bush fires in Australia over the last week. Like most people, we’ve been thinking about how we can do something to help.

So, after hours of wracking our brains trying to come up with something, the idea of the “VIP Closet Clear-Out” was born”.

"So if you are someone who loves nothing more than picking up an *oh-my-god-where-did-you-get-that* bargain as much as you love supporting an incredibly worthy cause, you'll want to get down to @workmansclub".

Call into the Workman’s Club this Saturday, January 18th from 1pm to 5pm and show your support. You don't have to tell us twice.

READ NEXT: This monthly stargazing yoga session sounds deadly