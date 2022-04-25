There's a 'women only nightclub' coming to Dublin

With a strict "no cis men allowed" door policy.

Lick, the hugely popular UK club night created "for women, by women" is coming to Dublin.

The events started 6 years ago in London with a goal to provide a safe space for women and non binary people to dance, drink and have fun, and presumably unlock a whole new level of bathroom chat.

Over the weekend, Lick announced via their TikTok page that they'd be bringing their night to six new cities, including Dublin.

This browser does not support the video element.

The women only nightclub is trans inclusive, with Lick offering free taxis home for trans women of colour at their London events.

In the UK, Lick regularly welcome attendees in their thousands to their club nights, to the chagrin of cis men who, famously, are not invited.

Comments from men in response to the club night have included "so who pays for the drinks then?", and "defeats the point of clubbing. Women go clubbing for male attention". Luckily, the Lick promoters aren't phased. As they say in one of their viral TikToks, "we don't have to pay for advertising because no one shares faster than an angry white man". An excellent marketing tactic, tbf.

Lick is expected to land in Dublin on June 25th, and you can expect to enjoy performances from female DJs such as Monique B, Janelle Wynter and Miller Black on the night.

Header image via Facebook/lickevents

