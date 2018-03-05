Food and Drink Pubs Dublin What's On

There's Free Drinks For Women in Nolita This Thursday To Celebrate International Women's Day

No catch

Nolita

If you're around George's St this Thursday night, and you're female, there could be a free drink in it for you. 

To celebrate International Women's Day, Nolita are giving out two free jars to every lady who crosses the threshold between 5pm and 7pm this Thursday evening. 

The story is if you're in between these hours, you'll get two drinks tokens that you can use at any time for the rest of the evening until closing 

Announcing the news on their Facebook page, the New York style bar and eatery wrote: 

'<3 CALLING ALL LADIES <3 This International Women's Day we want to toast to all the fantastic women in this city. So, we're giving all the ladies out there TWO free drinks in NoLIta this Thursday 8th March. Simply rock up to NoLIta between 5pm-7pm to grab your two drink tokens that you can then claim at the bar any time that night. Who's in? Tag your best gal pals below to join you!' 

Post by Nolita Dublin.

Sound. 

READ MORE: Almost 1,000 People Are Planning To Gather At The Spire To Say "Wow" Like Owen Wilson

Megan Cassidy

Written By

Megan Cassidy

Editor at Lovin Media Group. Lives in Dublin. (Dies in Dublin on Sundays.) Undiscovered influencer. Email megan@lovin.com

