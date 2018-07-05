There's Going To Be A Secret Garden Party In Dublin This Weekend

Weekends can end up being boring AF.

You plan to get shit done and go to funky places but find yourself glued to the couch catching up on Love Island. Nothing wrong with that, you do need a break but every once in a while it's good to do something a little different every now and then.

This weekend there's going to be a serious party taking place in Meltdown, Temple Bar.

Meltdown is Dublin's newest communal pop-up that serves melted cheese madness, artisan coffee and wine.

They take the wonderful Irish delicacy, that is the cheese toasty, to a whole new level with a range of drool-worthy flavours.

They've just moved to a new location so there's no better reason to celebrate.

A post shared by Maeve O' Malley (@meltdowndublin) on Jul 5, 2018 at 11:57am PDT

A post shared by Maeve O' Malley (@meltdowndublin) on Jul 15, 2018 at 10:00am PDT

An afternoon of sultry beats, Buckfast treats and good times are guaranteed.

It will be taking place in the new creative arts space and garden in Meltdown and there will be DJs playing throughout.

The event will start at 3pm and run until 11pm.

Tickets are available now and you can get them here.

We cannot wait.

See you there!

