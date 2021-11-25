There's Paint and Prosecco happening in Opium this weekend

It's the perfect festive get together for you and the gals.

Who doesn't love a bitta Paint and Prosecco?

Over the past year and a bit the P&P team adapted seamlessly to life during lockdown, with their At Home paint kits which were the perfect addition to everything from picnics to zoom parties. Now they're back running their gorge events in person, and there's one happening this Sunday in the fab surrounds of Opium's heated botanical garden space!

This winter painting sesh will entail Prosecco on arrival, a step-by-step paint class, a dish from Opium (your choice of chicken cashew nut or yellow veg curry) and another Prosecco or drink of your choosing. Your paint, brushes, easels and all other bits are also provided.

Best of all, you'll come away with your own masterpiece to treasure forever.

All Paint and Prosecco venues are outdoor, covered and heated areas.

It's the perfect activity for a catch up with pals, a daytime date or simply a way to unwind. Switch off for a while and let your creativity do the talking. Your inner artiste deserves a day out!

This Sundays event takes place from 1-2:30pm and tickets are available at €45 via the Paint and Prosecco WEBSITE.

Header image via Instagram/paint_and_prosecco

READ NEXT: 8 veggie friendly dishes to try in Dublin this week