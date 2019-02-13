This Hipster Dublin Bar Is Celebrating Carnaval With A Tasty Brazilian Menu

Carnaval is the biggest party of the year but it can be hard to track down any of the craic in Dublin without having a Brazilian friend.

The national holiday falls just before lent and acts as a big 'ol party to get out all of your sins and cravings before the lead up to Easter.

While I can't guarantee big massive parade down O' Connell Street (let's save that one for Paddy's Day!), I can direct you to some tasty Brazilian cuisine.

You can thank me later...

Wigwam on Middle Abbey Street has created a menu filled with fresh flavours, street food and rum, of course.

The menu created by head chef Pedro Ferraz includes Brazilian staples such as farofa and cassava, intertwined with local Irish produce.

Bar bites include Pão de queijo (stuffed, fried cheese balls), Tapioca squares, Halloumi fries, chicken heart skewers and Coxhina (fried chicken croquettes).

There's also a wide range of lunch and dinner options too such as vegan jackfruit burgers and beef brisket. There's also some delicious sweet treats available such as Brigadeiro, mini churros with chocolate and rum dip.

Wash it all down with some of their deadly cocktails and you'll feel like you're dancing on the streets in Rio... kind of.

Wigwam will be hosting this buzzing weekend on March 1st and 2nd and it will be full of craic, live music, DJs and dancers.

Party on!

