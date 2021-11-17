Tickets available now for the last hurrah at Coppers

By Fiona Frawley

November 17, 2021 at 1:04pm

If you've been gearing yourself up to bust out the moves to When You're Looking Like That on the Coppers dance floor, you've got one night left.

From tomorrow night, nightclubs, pubs and restaurants across the country will be forced to implement a new closing time of 12am under new Government guidelines. Maybe you thought you had more time to boogie the night away in Coppers or your nightclub of choice but sadly, this is no longer the case.

If you're looking to have one last hurrah on the Coppers dance floor, tickets are available now for their final night before restrictions come into place tomorrow.

These free tickets are mandatory for entry, however bear in mind access is subject to capacity, so tickets DO NOT guarantee admittance.  Admittance will operate on a first come, first served basis so be sure to get in early. The first 100 people in the door before 10pm will be granted free entry, with €10 entry to be paid at the door after that. A strict over 23's policy is in place, with Covid certs, tickets and a matching id mandatory for entry. You can register for your free ticket HERE.

Will you be heading out for one last bop?

Header image via Instagram/copperfacejacks

