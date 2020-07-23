Close

UB40 have announced a 3 Arena show for 2021

By James Fenton

July 23, 2020 at 10:38am

UB40 are coming to the Docklands after they announced a show at the 3 Arena which will take place in 2021.

Originating from Birmingham, UB40 have been one of the UK's leading reggae bands since they formed in 1978. Next year, the group, including founding members Ali Campbell and Astro, will perform across Britain and Ireland as part of The Unprecedented Tour.

The band will take to the stage at Dublin's 3 Arena on Saturday, April 17 2021, with a spokesperson saying: "Like so many other artists whose plans for 2020 have been thwarted by the global pandemic, the band fronted by founding members Ali Campbell and Astro, and backed by their formidable seven-piece band, have taken the decision to tour in 2021 instead."

All going well, fans will be able to enjoy UB40's extensive back catalogue live in the spring of next year with tickets going on sale on Thursday of next week (July 30) at 10am.

A night with some great music and some red red wine. It's good to have something to look forward to, music fans.

 

